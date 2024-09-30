Expand / Collapse search

Ballot selfies: Can I take a photo with my ballot in New Jersey?

By Kamryn Scrivens
Published  September 30, 2024 9:18pm EDT
2024 Election
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

(Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - It’s time to vote, you’re in the polling booth, and you want to capture this historic moment to share with family and friends or just to have as a memory on your phone. However, before you do, find out if it is legal for you to take a ballot selfie in your state. 

Can I take a ballot selfie in New Jersey? 

No, you cannot take selfies of your ballot at polling places in the Garden State.

According to New Jersey State law NJSA 19:15-26, the voter shall prepare their ballot in the booth secretly and screened from the observation of others.

Any person or voter who violates the provision shall be deemed guilty of a disorderly persons' offense, the NJ Department of State's website says.

Related

How to register to vote in New Jersey
article

How to register to vote in New Jersey

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which serves as a reminder to Americans as deadlines loom for the 2024 Election. Here's everything New Jersey voters need to register:

Other ways to share that you just voted:

  • Take a photo with an "I Voted" sticker.
  • Pose next to an "I Voted" sign.
  • Take a selfie next to a "Vote Here" sign.

Be sure to check with your polling place for additional information. See the rules for ballot selfies in other states here. 