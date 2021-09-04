Baltimore's Towson University shooting: 3 people shot on campus, police say

Three people were shot early Saturday morning in Baltimore on the Towson University campus, according to authorities.

"Overnight three people were shot on the campus of Towson University where a group of individuals had gathered at the center of campus," Baltimore County police said in a Saturday morning tweet. "This was an isolated incident that occurred near academic buildings."

University President Kim Schatzel said in a Saturday morning statement that the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday while people were gathered in Freedom Square, a location in the academic part of TU’s campus."

RELATED: Johns Hopkins student assaulted by woman using racist, anti-Asian language

"None of the injuries were life-threatening," she said. "Towson University's Office of Public Safety continues to work closely with Baltimore County Police as the investigation into this incident continues and the victims identified."

Towson University is a public university with a student population of more than 20,000 in Towson, Maryland — about a 20-minute walk from downtown Baltimore.

The university said in social media posts on Monday morning that residence hall staff "is standing by to provide support for residential students."

Advertisement

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.