Barrage of bullets kills 19-year-old getting into rideshare car in Philadelphia

The Brief A 19-year-old was shot and killed just before entering a rideshare vehicle overnight Tuesday. Investigators counted more than 60 spent shell casings scattered on the street. No arrests have been made.



A 19-year-old man was leaving a friend's house late Tuesday night when police say he was killed in a hail of gunfire just before entering a rideshare vehicle.

Deadly shooting in Overbrook

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 800 block of Wynnewood Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting, according to investigators.

Police found a 19-year-old man lying on the ground near scattered shell casings. He was brought to Lankenau Hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Over 60 shots fired

What they're saying:

Investigators believe the young victim was leaving a friend's house and was just about to get into a rideshare vehicle when two shooters approached him and began shooting. Over 60 shots were fired, some hitting nearby parked cars, including the rideshare vehicle.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the crime scene that the rideshare driver was able to safely escape the shooting. They found the rideshare vehicle parked over a mile away at 53rd and Lancaster.

Investigators found a rifle in a backpack near the 19-year-old's body, according to police.

No arrests made

What we don't know:

Police have not reported any arrests as of Wednesday morning. Inspector Small says investigators will use nearby surveillance cameras to hopefully identify the suspected gunmen.

The identity of the victim has not been released by police at this time.