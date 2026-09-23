Juvenile fatally shot while playing with gun at home in Norristown: DA
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A juvenile was shot and killed when investigators say two young people were playing with a gun Tuesday in Norristown.
What we know:
Investigators say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at a home on the 800 block of Arch Street in Norristown.
Authorities believe two juveniles were playing with a gun inside the home when it went off, fatally striking one of them.
What we don't know:
The age and identity of the juvenile killed in the incident has not been released by authorities.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The Source: Information provided by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.