Juvenile fatally shot while playing with gun at home in Norristown: DA

The Brief A juvenile was fatally shot while playing with a gun Tuesday morning in Norristown. Police say two juveniles were playing with a gun when it went off, fatally striking one of them. No charges have been filed at this time.



A juvenile was shot and killed when investigators say two young people were playing with a gun Tuesday in Norristown.

What we know:

Investigators say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at a home on the 800 block of Arch Street in Norristown.

Authorities believe two juveniles were playing with a gun inside the home when it went off, fatally striking one of them.

What we don't know:

The age and identity of the juvenile killed in the incident has not been released by authorities.

No charges have been filed at this time.