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Juvenile fatally shot while playing with gun at home in Norristown: DA

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Montgomery County
Published September 23, 2026 9:08 AM EDT
Published September 23, 2026 9:08 AM EDT
Child dies after being shot while playing with gun in Pennsylvania: DA
Child dies after being shot while playing with gun in Pennsylvania: DA

Child dies after being shot while playing with gun in Pennsylvania: DA

Investigators say two were playing with a gun when one of them fatally shot the other at a home in Norristown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The Brief

    • A juvenile was fatally shot while playing with a gun Tuesday morning in Norristown.
    • Police say two juveniles were playing with a gun when it went off, fatally striking one of them.
    • No charges have been filed at this time.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A juvenile was shot and killed when investigators say two young people were playing with a gun Tuesday in Norristown.

What we know:

Investigators say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. at a home on the 800 block of Arch Street in Norristown. 

Authorities believe two juveniles were playing with a gun inside the home when it went off, fatally striking one of them.

What we don't know:

The age and identity of the juvenile killed in the incident has not been released by authorities.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The Source: Information provided by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

Montgomery CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews