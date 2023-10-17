Barricade situation underway after man shot, killed in West Philadelphia: police

article

Police say a suspect has barricaded themselves inside a home in West Philadelphia after a man was found dead Tuesday morning.

The 36-year-old victim was shot and killed on the 500 block of 57th Street around 11:45 a.m.

About a half hour later, a barricade situation was declared about a mile-and-a-half away on the 100 block of North Ruby Street.

SWAT teams are on the scene as negotiations continue with the suspect, according to police.

Police have yet to release further details on the shooting, or the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.