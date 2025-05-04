Barstool’s Dave Portnoy seeks answers after antisemitic sign shown at Philly bar

article

The Brief Barstool Sports creator Dave Portnoy says an antisemitic sign was displayed at his Barstool bar located on Sansom Street. Portnoy ensures he is doing everything he can to find those responsible.



Barstool Sports creator Dave Portnoy has called an ‘emergency press conference.’

Portnoy is fed up and seeking answers after he says an antisemitic sign was shown at his Barstool bar in Philadelphia.

What they're saying:

Dave Portnoy took to social media Sunday to address an antisemitic incident that occurred at Barstool Sansom Street Saturday night.

According to Portnoy, when patrons order bottle service at the bar, signs are typically shown and displayed.

Unfortunately, in a video posted to Instagram and X, Portnoy says ‘there was a sign yesterday that said f--- the Jews.'

Warning: The video embedded in this article below includes explicit language.

Portnoy says he got word that the incident occurred as he was getting ready for Met Gala Monday.

Visibly upset, the Barstool Sansom Street owner says he has been ‘hunting down waitresses, the table who did it’ and more.

"I believe the two waitresses responsible for the table are already fired," said Portnoy. "I've talked to one of the two guys who *expletive* did it. He's like, 'I'm not anti-Semitic' he's basically crying to me. And I'm just like, I don't *expletive* buy it for a second."

In the video, Portnoy also mentions two kids involved may attend Temple University.

Portnoy is reviewing the surveillance footage of the Philly bar and will continue to search for answers.

What we don't know:

FOX 29 has reached out to Temple University for a statement on the incident, but has not heard back yet.

We have reached out to Philly police to inquire about an investigation and are awaiting a response.

Check back for more updates.