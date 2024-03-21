Battleship New Jersey will travel to Philadelphia Navy Yard for maintenance

The Battleship New Jersey will undock for the first time in over two decades and sail to the Philadelphia Navy Yard for maintenance.

The historic journey will happen around noon Thursday, with Gov. Phil Murphy, Congressman Donald Norcross and Naval veterans in attendance.

The Walt Whitman Bridge will close around 1:30 p.m. as the ship travels south down the Delaware River, and residual delays are expected.

The battleship will travel to the Paulsboro Marine Terminal, where it will dock for several days before heading to the Navy Yard for repairs.

The maintenance work is expected to take about two months to complete, officials said. Three major repair projects are planned, including repainting the ship’s hull, fixing the anti-corrosion system underneath the ship and inspecting through-hull openings.

The ship is the most decorated battleship in Navy history, earning distinction in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and conflicts in the Middle East, according to its website .

The ship, built at the Philadelphia Navy Yard between 1940-1943, steamed more miles, fought in more battles and fired more shells in combat than any other battleship.

It has been a fixture of Camden's waterfront, where it has been docked and opened as a museum since 2011.

