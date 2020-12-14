'Be Vigilant': NJ police warn of mail scam asking for gift cards

Police in a New Jersey town are warning citizens to "be viligant" after reports of a mail scam were received.

The Gloucester Township Police Department shared an image of a letter received in the mail with a check worth $1850 and instructions on how to go to various outlets to buy gift cards.

The letter provides thorough instructions on how one can participant in a "secret survey", but in order to do so they must provide personal information such as their bank's name and phone number.

Police say that this letter is a scam as it asks the recipient to keep $400 while spending the other $1450 on gift cards.

The check will likely bounce, leaving the victim out of their own money, according to authorities.

