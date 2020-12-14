'Be Vigilant': NJ police warn of mail scam asking for gift cards
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Police in a New Jersey town are warning citizens to "be viligant" after reports of a mail scam were received.
The Gloucester Township Police Department shared an image of a letter received in the mail with a check worth $1850 and instructions on how to go to various outlets to buy gift cards.
The letter provides thorough instructions on how one can participant in a "secret survey", but in order to do so they must provide personal information such as their bank's name and phone number.
Police say that this letter is a scam as it asks the recipient to keep $400 while spending the other $1450 on gift cards.
The check will likely bounce, leaving the victim out of their own money, according to authorities.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest