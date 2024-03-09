Expand / Collapse search
Bear gang steals trash can from Connecticut driveway

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX TV Digital Team

Bear picks up trash can, steals it from Connecticut driveway

Video: Anonymous via Storyful

A trio of bears was up to no good on a Connecticut property

The homeowner’s security video showed the black bears roaming the property at dusk, with one even setting off the garage door light’s motion sensor.

One of the three bears approaches the trash can and picks it up with its front paws. 

Then, standing upright, it backs slowly out of the driveway while still carrying the trash can. 

Storyful-303069-Bear_Gang_Steals_Trash_Can_From_Connecticut_Driveway.00_00_16_17.Still001.jpg

Image: Anonymous via Storyful

The bear then eventually drags the treasure out into the woods with his friends eagerly following. 

RELATED: Whale that vanished from Atlantic over 200 years ago spotted off Massachusetts: 'Shouldn't exist'

The homeowner told Storyful that bears in the area had begun to come out of hibernation from winter.

This story was reported from Detroit