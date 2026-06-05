The Brief Crews are searching the Delaware River near Torresdale for a missing swimmer. Friends said the man jumped into the water from a boat early Friday and did not resurface. The Coast Guard and Philadelphia police marine unit have been searching the river.



A search is underway in the Delaware River near Torresdale after a man jumped into the water from a boat early Friday and did not resurface, according to friends at the scene.

What we know:

The search is happening in the Delaware River just off the shore of Torresdale.

Friends said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

A group of friends had been out on three boats that were tied together near an island in the river, according to the report.

Friends said two men jumped into the water, but one did not come back up.

The missing man was identified by friends as Carlo Gil, a barber from the Dominican Republic who owns a shop on Rising Sun Avenue.

The Coast Guard and the Philadelphia Police Department marine unit have been searching the river for hours.

Beloved Philadelphia barber missing after jumping into Delaware River near Torresdale. The missing man was identified by friends as Carlo Gil, a barber from the Dominican Republic who owns a shop on Rising Sun Avenue.

What they're saying:

A friend who came to the scene said the man’s final words were heartbreaking.

"The last words he told my friend were, ‘I can’t anymore. I love you,’" the friend said.

Another friend said Gil was known for helping others and giving free haircuts.

"He would do anything for anyone," the friend said.

The backstory:

Friends described Gil as a beloved barber and said several people close to him remained near the river Friday morning waiting for updates.

Keeley reported that there were tears and hugs at the scene as friends waited for word from search crews.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released additional details about what led to the incident.

Police have not provided an official update on the missing swimmer’s condition.

What's next:

The Coast Guard and Philadelphia police marine unit are continuing to search the river.

FOX 29 was told the search is being treated as a recovery mission, not a rescue mission.