Free Wawa coffee on Monday in honor of later president Richard Wood Jr.

The Brief Wawa is offering free any size coffee in honor of its late President & CEO, Richard Wood Jr. Wawa announced Wood's death last Monday, adding that he "embodied the very best of Wawa." Wood began working for Wawa in 1970 and spent five decades as President, CEO, & Chairman.



Wawa is toasting the legacy of late President and CEO Richard Wood Jr. by offering free any-size coffee on Monday.

The backstory:

Wawa announced the passing of Wood last Monday, saying he "embodied the very best of Wawa."

"Under Dick Wood's leadership, Wawa became a household name across the Delaware Valley and beyond," the company wrote.

Born in Philadelphia, Wood began his career at Wawa in 1970 as the company's first General Counsel. He went on to lead Wawa for more than five decades as President, CEO, and Chairman.

What you can do:

To honor Wood's legacy, Wawa is offering a free any size coffee on Monday at all of its more than 1200 locations.