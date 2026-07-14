Driver killed in wrong-way crash with tractor-trailer on Route 55 in Mantua
MANTUA, N.J. - A 24-year-old driver was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 55 in Gloucester Township on Monday night.
What we know:
State Police say Favian Cruz, 24, was driving a Dodge Ram in the wrong direction in the south lanes of Route 55 at around 10:30 p.m.
Cruz's pick-up truck collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer near milepost 52, according to investigators.
State Police say Cruz sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said why Cruz was driving on the wrong side of the road.