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Driver killed in wrong-way crash with tractor-trailer on Route 55 in Mantua

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Gloucester County
Published July 14, 2026 9:35 AM EDT
Published July 14, 2026 9:35 AM EDT

The Brief

    • A 24-year-old driver was killed in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Route 55.
    • State Police say Favian Cruz was driving north on the south side of Route 55 when the crash happened.
    • The driver of the tractor-trailer was not seriously injured.

MANTUA, N.J. - A 24-year-old driver was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 55 in Gloucester Township on Monday night.

What we know:

State Police say Favian Cruz, 24, was driving a Dodge Ram in the wrong direction in the south lanes of Route 55 at around 10:30 p.m.

Cruz's pick-up truck collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer near milepost 52, according to investigators. 

State Police say Cruz sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said why Cruz was driving on the wrong side of the road.

The Source

  • Information provided by New Jersey State Police.

Gloucester CountyNews