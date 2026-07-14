Driver killed in wrong-way crash with tractor-trailer on Route 55 in Mantua

The Brief A 24-year-old driver was killed in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Route 55. State Police say Favian Cruz was driving north on the south side of Route 55 when the crash happened. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not seriously injured.



A 24-year-old driver was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 55 in Gloucester Township on Monday night.

What we know:

State Police say Favian Cruz, 24, was driving a Dodge Ram in the wrong direction in the south lanes of Route 55 at around 10:30 p.m.

Cruz's pick-up truck collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer near milepost 52, according to investigators.

State Police say Cruz sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said why Cruz was driving on the wrong side of the road.