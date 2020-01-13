Bensalem teen honored for helping friend contemplating suicide

A 13-year-old girl was honored Monday night at a Bensalem Township meeting for helping out her friend who was contemplating suicide.

"I was in my room and I was just living my good life and I got a text from my friend, fellow classmate that she was contemplating committing suicide. I called 911 and I filed a police report and they ended up coming to my house and gave them all the information they would need to find her," said Caitlin Groves. "She actually texted me tonight telling me that she will be in school tomorrow and she is out of the hospital and her family reached out to me and thanked me."

Bensalem police thanked Caitlin during a township meeting when they presented her with an award and dinner compliments of Chick-fil-A.

"If everybody did what Caitlin did could you imagine the suicide rate, teen drug and alcohol abuse those numbers would be decreased overnight, but not everybody does that. Not everybody takes that extra step," said Director of Bensalem Police Fred Harran.

He shared how when they tracked down Caitlin's classmate on Jan. 2. Police say the victim had taken pills in an attempt to take her life.

"The officer got her with that girl's parent in the act and got her to the hospital for medical and mental health treatment," said Harran.

Caitlin's parents are proud of their little girl.

Advertisement

"She's born to be a leader. She takes charge and I wasn't surprised that Caitlin came and told me and asked for my permission to call 911," said her mother, Nicole.

___

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741CLICK HERE https://afsp.org/about-suicide/risk-factors-and-warning-signs/ for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP