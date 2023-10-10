Berks County K-9 retires after five years of service

article

Berks County gave a heartwarming send-off to a beloved K-9 on Tuesday.

In a wholesome post shared to Facebook, Berks County officials announced K-9 Axel is retiring from the sheriff’s office and will be relocating from the county alongside his partner Deputy Nick Wingate and their family.

"Axel is credited with multiple apprehensions with the USMS Fugitive Task Force and was also the lone K-9 on the Berks County Emergency Response Team for the last 3 years." the caption read.

The social media post confirms Axel is retiring 100% happy and healthy.

The caption continued, "Axel, though your badge and vest are off, you will ALWAYS be a Berks County Sheriff K9 to us. Stay healthy our 2 and 4 legged brothers."

The duo first joined the force in January 2018.

They received a plaque for all their service to the department.