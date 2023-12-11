Best day ever! More than 1,000 pets find fur-ever homes thanks to local shelters

article

Christmas came early for so many furry friends hoping for a second chance at a happy life!

The Brandywine Valley SPCA hosted a record-breaking "Mega Adoption Event" this weekend, finding forever homes for 1,141 dogs and cats.

This year, several partner locations in Philadelphia and South Jersey helped to match families with the perfect pet - and it was a major success.

MORE HEADLINES:

"With each adoption, from puppies and kittens to our longest residents, long-timers from partner shelters, and seniors, our teams were overwhelmed with gratitude for families accepting the companions we worked so hard to find loving homes for," the local shelter said.

It's about to be a very happy holiday at so many local homes!