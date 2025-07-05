Philadelphia strike: Contract negotiations between DC 33, city resume as strike continues

The Brief District Council 33 and the City of Philadelphia have resumed contract talks Saturday, the union announced. Members of Philadelphia's most powerful union have been on strike since Tuesday. In the absence of regular city services, the most obvious problem of the strike has been piles of trash all across the city.



As the District Council 33 strike against the City of Philadelphia enters its fifth day, officials on both sides agree to resume contract negotiations in order to reach an acceptable agreement.

What we know:

The city and members of the union began negotiations well ahead of the July 1st deadline, but were unable to reach an understanding that suited both parties.

As the strike enters its fifth day, District Council 33 President, Greg Boulware, told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley, on Friday they were hoping to resume to the negotiating table, saying "The last negotiations the city walked out on. Our members have been all over the place, trying to keep up and maintain certain things. We had to go back to the table ourselves and restructure the counter proposal."

He went on to say they had done that and sent the city a new proposal Friday.

The backstory:

As pressure mounted to get a deal done before the July 4th holiday, District Council 33 members stood firm on their demands for better wages and pensions.

Mayor Cherelle Parker touted the city's latest contract offer at the end of June, but, as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, they were unable to reach an agreement.

The mayor said the previous offer would have given District Council 33 the largest pay raise that a Philly mayor has ever extended in their first term in over 30 years.

The DC 33 union encompasses more than 9,000 Philadelphia City workers.

These hard workers include sanitation employees, crossing guards, rec center employees, library workers, 911 dispatch operators and more.

Dig deeper:

In a press conference by the city Wednesday, Solicitor Director Renee Garcia, revealed new developments regarding three injunctions that the city filed in the Court of Common Pleas.

Regarding an injunction against the water department, 72 employees were ordered to return to the facilities.

The court also ordered 237 dispatchers to return to 911 call centers, with regard to the second injunction filed.

The last injunction filed targeted illegal picketing activity which prevented employees from accessing the city's facilities.

Trash:

With sanitation workers on strike, Mayor Parker said there would be no trash pick-up and Philadelphia residents would have to haul their garbage to a dedicated dumping site.

This caused mounds of trash to pour out of dumpsters and overwhelm sidewalks, as the city has struggled to make up for the absence of its sanitation department.

Residents were advised over 60 temporary sites were available for them to take their trash, but huge piles of trash have collected on city sidewalks, regardless.

July 4th impact:

The Wawa Welcome America concert was slated for July 4th, with headliners LL Cool J and local Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan opting out of performing in support of the union workers.

Each made their announcements through their social media channels.

While other holiday events took place, LL Cool J and Sullivan’s announcements represented a high-profile look at the union and the city’s efforts to reach an agreement on what both deem are fair wages.

What's next:

DC 33 officials said in a statement that they had resumed talks with the city Saturday and would provide updates when they could. There was no word from the city regarding negotiations taking place.