Best states to work from home? Delaware, Pennsylvania and NJ top the list

The Brief A recent study revealed the "Best States for Working from Home in 2025." Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware all topped the list. Delaware grabbed the top spot!



Would you rather work from home than head into an office? Well, it turns out remote work is even easier in the Delaware Valley!

What we know:

Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware were all named some of the "Best States for Working from Home in 2025" in a recent study.

The No. 1 spot went to Delaware with New Jersey ranking 5th, and Pennsylvania in 7th place.

So, who landed at the bottom of the list? Alaska!

By the numbers:

Delaware was named the best state to work from home because nearly 97 percent of its workforce has the potential to do so, according to the study.

Currently, 13 percent are already working from home.

Delaware also has the third-lowest internet cost in the United States, the 9th highest broadband-internet access, and the fifth-highest average home square footage.