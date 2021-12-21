Bethlehem Catholic High School closed after 25 students, staff test positive for COVID-19

Bethlehem Catholic High School has closed early for Christmas break due to multiple cases of COVID-19 impacting the school community.

The Diocese of Allentown says 25 students and staff recently tested positive. As a result, the school switched to remote learning for Tuesday and Wednesday.

There will be no extracurricular activities until after Christmas.

The school will reopen January 3rd.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter