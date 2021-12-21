Expand / Collapse search

Bethlehem Catholic High School closed after 25 students, staff test positive for COVID-19

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic High School has closed early for Christmas break due to multiple cases of COVID-19 impacting the school community.

The Diocese of Allentown says 25 students and staff recently tested positive. As a result, the school switched to remote learning for Tuesday and Wednesday. 

There will be no extracurricular activities until after Christmas.

The school will reopen January 3rd. 
