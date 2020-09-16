Bethlehem man dies in fiery crash in New Jersey

article

State police in New Jersey on Wednesday were investigating a fiery crash that claimed the life of a Pennsylvania man.

Syed Hassan, 34, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was driving north on Interstate 287 on Tuesday night when his vehicle left the road and crashed through a guardrail, Sgt. Lawrence Peele said in a statement.

The vehicle overturned and became engulfed in flames, Peele said. Hassan was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles or passengers were involved.

The accident remained under investigation.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!