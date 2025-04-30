Bicentennial Bell will be dedicated in Philadelphia by Prince Edward
PHILADELPHIA - Philly is getting a royal visit on Wednesday!
What we know:
Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and youngest son of Queen Elizabeth, is visiting Philadelphia to dedicate the Bicentennial Bell.
The bell was re-located to the Benjamin Rush Garden at the corner of 3rd and Walnut streets last year.
Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to join Prince Edward for a dedication ceremony in the garden Wednesday morning.
The backstory:
The Bicentennial Bell was a gift from Great Britain during the 200th anniversary of American independence in July 1976.
It was cast at the same London foundry as the Liberty Bell.