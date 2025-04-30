Expand / Collapse search

Bicentennial Bell will be dedicated in Philadelphia by Prince Edward

Published  April 30, 2025 10:02am EDT
The Brief

    • Prince Edward is visiting Philadelphia this week to dedicate the Bicentennial Bell.
    • The ceremony will take place on Wednesday in the Benjamin Rush Garden.
    • Mayor Cherelle Parker is also expected to attend.

PHILADELPHIA - Philly is getting a royal visit on Wednesday!

What we know:

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and youngest son of Queen Elizabeth, is visiting Philadelphia to dedicate the Bicentennial Bell.

The bell was re-located to the Benjamin Rush Garden at the corner of 3rd and Walnut streets last year.

Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to join Prince Edward for a dedication ceremony in the garden Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

The Bicentennial Bell was a gift from Great Britain during the 200th anniversary of American independence in July 1976.

It was cast at the same London foundry as the Liberty Bell.

