Bicentennial Bell will be dedicated in Philadelphia by Prince Edward

Philly is getting a royal visit on Wednesday!

What we know:

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and youngest son of Queen Elizabeth, is visiting Philadelphia to dedicate the Bicentennial Bell.

The bell was re-located to the Benjamin Rush Garden at the corner of 3rd and Walnut streets last year.

Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to join Prince Edward for a dedication ceremony in the garden Wednesday morning.

The backstory:

The Bicentennial Bell was a gift from Great Britain during the 200th anniversary of American independence in July 1976.

It was cast at the same London foundry as the Liberty Bell.