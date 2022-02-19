Bicyclist, 30, struck and killed by car in Delaware

article

Police say a 30-year-old Maryland man was killed when he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in Delaware.

The man was riding his bike on Salem Church Road in Newark at about 10:15 p.m. Friday when the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu behind him attempted to pass him.

Delaware State Police said that at the same time, the bicyclist veered to the left and was hit by the front passenger side of the car.

The impact knocked the man off his bike and into the northbound lane.

The bicyclist, of Elkton, Maryland, was taken to Christiana Hospital, where he later died. Police said the 20-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

