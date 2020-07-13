Bicyclist, 32, killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run

article

A 32-year-old man riding a bicycle in North Philadelphia Sunday night is dead after he was struck by a vehicle, officials say. The Philadelphia Police FOP are offering a $5,000.00 reward to information leadingtothe arrest of the driver, officials announced Monday.

32-year-old William Lindsay was riding a bicycle Sunday night about 8:35 p.m. on the 3800 block of Ridge Avenue when, according to authorities, he was struck by a vehicle. Responding officers found him unconscious and bleeding on the ground.

The man, identified as William Lindsay, was rushed to Temple University Hospital in extremely critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the striking vehicle was traveling north on the 3800 block of Ridge Ave, heading in the direction of the Roosevelt Extension when the incident occurred.

Authorities indicate the striking vehicle has a broken windshield or a broken window, based on the amount of broken glass found on Mr. Lindsay.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police at 215-685-3180 or 215-685-3181.

