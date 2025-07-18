Caught on camera: Phillie Phanatic captured on Phillies Kiss Cam

article

Phillie Phanatic gets caught on the Phillies Kiss Cam Friday night! The best mascot in all of sports history was trying to enjoy a night at Citizens Bank Park when the Phillies Kiss Cam caught him with an unidentified female mascot.



Phillie Phanatic was enjoying some quiet time with an unidentified female at Citizens Bank Park Friday night when they were suddenly surprised and clearly embarrassed after being caught on the Phillies Kiss Cam.

What we know:

It was a beautiful night at Citizens Bank Park, with the Phillies taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Fans were enjoying the night cheering on the Fightins when somewhere in the middle of the game, the Phillies debuted their own Coldplay Kiss Cam.

Caught on camera:

Fans were in the spirit of the music, smooching with their significant others when, much to his surprise, the Phillie Phanatic was caught canoodling an unidentified woman.

Both Phanatic and his ladyfriend appeared shocked and caught off-guard when they were shown on camera for all in the stadium to see.

FOX 29 anchor Jason Martinez was in the stadium and captured the moment.

What we don't know:

No details were released regarding the identity of Phanatic’s friend, nor does anyone know whether Phanatic has a wife.