Biden accuses Trump of dividing Pennsylvanians in fight against coronavirus

Former Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Friday accused President Donald Trump of politicizing Pennsylvania's reopening strategy ahead of Trump's visit to the state.

In a statement, Biden said the president has cast the state's well-meaning Democratic leaders as "doomsayers," while empowering conservatives as "freedom fighters."

The president has been vocal about his desire to safely balance an economic restart and manage the public health risk. On Monday, Trump called Pennsylvania's democratic-lead phased reopening plan a "disgrace."

In a scathing criticism, Biden says the Trump administration has not done enough to scale testing or enact workplace safety guidelines, and has instead only looked out for themselves.

"We all want to reopen. It’s how to reopen safely and effectively. And the Trump administration simply hasn’t done the work to make that happen — except to take care of themselves at the White House," the statement read.

Biden's campaign sided with Gov. Wolf's reopening strategy, and echoed the democratic governor's belief that the economy and public health are "inextricably tied."

"I strongly urge President Trump to get to work and find solutions that will save American lives and the American economy," the Biden campaign said.

