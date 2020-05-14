President Trump to tour Allentown factory, discuss strategic national stockpile during Thursday visit

article

President Trump will visit the Lehigh Valley on Thursday just two days after he lambasted Pennsylvania's efforts to reopen its economy in the face of the coronavirus.

White House officials say the president will tour the Owens and Minor Inc. facility just outside of Allentown. The facility has distributed millions of pieces of personal protective equipment during the pandemic, including N95 masks, gloves and gowns.

Trump will also address his administration's efforts to replenish and bolster the nation's Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to supplement state and local resources, according to White House officials.

MORE: Trump to visit Pennsylvania Thursday amid criticism of state's reopening plans

As part of this effort, officials say the administration has placed an emphasis on increasing testing across the country.

The Trump administration says in the "near future" America will have tested 10 million people, a number that White House officials say is "far more than other countries combined."

During a White House summit on Monday, the president called Pennsylvania's reopening strategy a "disgrace," and blamed Democrats for the delay.

Advertisement

Trump doubled down this sentiment on Twitter saying, "The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails. The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly!”

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP