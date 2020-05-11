President Trump critical of Pennsylvania’s reopening plans in tweet

article

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to take issue with plans to reopen Pennsylvania and the speed at which the state is reopening.

The tweet marked the second time in recent days the president expressed dissatisfaction with Pennsylvania’s plans to reopen.

“What the Democrats are doing in Pennsylvania is a disgrace,” President Trump said Friday during a White House Summit on reopening.

The president mirrored that same sentiment in his tweet Monday morning

“The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails. The Democrats are moving slowly, all over the USA, for political purposes. They would wait until November 3rd if it were up to them. Don’t play politics. Be safe, move quickly!” the tweet read.

Advertisement

Last week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf extended the stay-at-home order for part of the state until at least June 4, while allowing 24 counties, primarily in the north-central part of the state, to enter the “yellow” reopening phase.

By Friday, Wolf had announced 13 other counties in the western part of the state, including the Pittsburgh metropolitan area, could enter the same yellow phase on Friday, May 15.

The only western county held back, Beaver County, is home to perhaps the state's worst nursing home outbreak, where dozens have died and a congressman is calling for an investigation.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wolf administration warns businesses defying shutdown order amid criticism

Shutdown to lift in 13 western Pennsylvania counties on May 15

Gov. Tom Wolf extends stay-at-home order for red phase counties until June 4

Businesses reopen in defiance of Pennsylvania shutdown

The yellow phase allows the reopening of retailers and some other businesses, as well as gatherings of up to 25 people.

Gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, theaters and other such venues are required to remain closed and other restrictions will remain in place, including a ban on youth sports.

Twitter: @GovernorTomWolf

Bars and restaurants may offer only delivery or takeout service, although a major trade association is urging Wolf to begin allowing them to add seated dine-in service under the yellow phase.

Republicans and some business owners have complained that Wolf is moving too slowly to reopen Pennsylvania’s economy. More than 1.9 million people, including self-employed and gig workers, have filed for unemployment since mid-March.

During a Monday morning press conference, Gov. Wolf attempted to remind the state's residents that their actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have provided positive results.

The governor also reiterated that reopening too soon could cause a spike in cases and deaths which could lead to the reinstatement of closures.

“Pennsylvanians are fighting for our lives,” Gov. Wolf said. “We have fought this deadly virus in the best way we can, and sacrificed in ways we could never have imagined. It has been a new kind of heroism – in many ways a quiet heroism. These heroic acts deserve to be met not by surrendering, but by staying the course.”

The governor also reiterated that reopening too soon could cause a spike in cases and deaths which could lead to the reinstatement of closures.

“This is not a time to give up,” Wolf said. “This is a time to rededicate ourselves to the task of beating this virus. I intend to keep fighting, and I believe that the overwhelming majority of my fellow Pennsylvanians intend to keep fighting it too. With that unity, I know we can win.”

Wolf's message on Monday also came with a warning to counties and businesses opening in defiance of the pandemic shutdown.

“To those politicians who decide to cave in to this coronavirus, they need to understand the consequences of their cowardly act," said Wolf, threatening to withhold state and federal funding to counties “that put us all at risk by operating illegally.”

With several counties in open rebellion against Wolf’s restrictions on businesses and movement, Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman warned that companies that ignore the shutdown order could be putting themselves at risk of having their claims denied.

“It is the duty of every business and resident in Pennsylvania to ensure that they and the public at large are provided with the maximum level of protection afforded by insurance. Any actions that could potentially create coverage gaps are the antitheses of the civil duty required of all residents during these times of emergency,” she said in a written statement.

The governor also outlined the following consequences to counties and businesses that do not abide by the law to remain closed:

- Counties will not be eligible for federal stimulus discretionary funds the state receives and intends to provide to counties with populations of fewer than 500,000.

- Restaurants that reopen for dine-in service in counties that have not been authorized to reopen will be at risk of losing their liquor license.

- County residents receiving unemployment compensation will be able to continue to receive benefits even if their employer reopens. Employees may choose not to return out of concern for personal safety and safety of co-workers.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP