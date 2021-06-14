Biden attends 2021 NATO summit with focus on Russia, China

President Joe Biden arrived at the 2021 North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit on Monday looking to renew U.S. allies abroad for better coordination against China and Russia, while underscoring the country’s commitment to the alliance that was frequently maligned by his predecessor.

Early Monday, Biden sat down with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels and highlighted the U.S. commitment to Article 5 of the alliance charter, which spells out that an attack on one member is an attack on all and is to be met with a collective response.

"Article 5 we take as a sacred obligation," Biden said. "I want NATO to know America is there."

The White House said the statement to be signed by alliance members at the end of the NATO summit is expected to include language about updating Article 5 to include major cyberattacks — a matter of growing concern amid a series of hacks targeting the U.S. government and businesses around the globe by Russia-based hackers.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the update will spell out that if an alliance member needs technical or intelligence support in response to a cyberattack, it would be able to invoke the mutual defense provision to receive assistance.

Biden is focused this week on building a more cohesive bond between America and allies who had become wary of U.S. leadership after enduring four years of former President Donald Trump's name-calling and frequent insults about the relevance of multilateral alliances like NATO.

Trump previously complained about the NATO alliance made between 30 European and North American countries, saying it allows "global freeloading" countries to spend less on military defense at the expense of the U.S. and dismissed the alliance as "obsolete."

Biden offered a pointed reply on Sunday, saying: "We do not view NATO as a sort of a protection racket. We believe that NATO is vital to our ability to maintain American security for ... the remainder of the century. And there’s a real enthusiasm."

Trump grabbed headlines when alliance members last met for a summit in late 2019 by calling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "two-faced" and French President Emmanuel Macron "nasty."

Trump lashed out after Trudeau was caught on a hot mic gossiping with other leaders about Trump turning photo opportunities into long news conferences. Ahead of the summit, Macron had declared NATO "brain dead" because of a void in U.S. leadership under Trump.

Biden has already acknowledged during his Europe tour that the alliance needs to ensure better burden-sharing and needs more American leadership. He’s also highlighted NATO members' contributions in the war in Afghanistan, noting that "NATO stepped up" after America was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

On Monday, the president is scheduled to meet with leaders of the Baltic states on NATO's eastern flank regarding the "threat posed by Russia," China and the recent air piracy in Belarus, according to Sullivan. He'll also meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Biden has known Erdogan for years but their relationship has frequently been contentious. Biden, during his campaign, drew ire from Turkish officials after he described Erdogan as an "autocrat." In April, Biden infuriated Ankara by declaring that the Ottoman-era mass killing and deportations of Armenians was "genocide" — a term that U.S. presidents have avoided using.

The two leaders were expected to discuss Syria and Iran as well as what role Turkey can play on Afghanistan following the U.S. troop withdrawal, according to the White House. Also on the agenda: how Washington and Ankara "deal with some of our significant differences on values and human rights and other issues," Sullivan said.

The unsettled security situation in Libya, as well as overlapping concerns about China and Russia, are also expected to be discussed.

Biden's itinerary in Europe has been shaped so that he would first gather with Group of Seven leaders for a three-day summit on the craggy shores of Cornwall and then with NATO allies in Brussels before his much-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.