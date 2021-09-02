Biden to detail US response to Hurricane Ida ahead of Louisiana visit

President Joe Biden on Thursday will discuss his administration’s response to Hurricane Ida, which knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people along the Gulf Coast and later spawned deadly flooding and tornadoes in the Northeast.

The president, who is set to visit Louisiana on Friday to survey damage and meet with local and state leaders, is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET from the White House.

Ida made landfall on Sunday as the fifth most powerful storm to strike the U.S., bringing maximum winds of 150 mph. Its force caused major damage to the electrical grid and left more than one million customers across Louisiana and Mississippi without power in the summer heat. The storm’s aftermath also left many with a lack of water while facing flooded neighborhoods and severely damaged homes and businesses.

As the scope of the disaster began to come into focus, a private firm estimated that total damage from Ida could exceed $50 billion — making it among the costliest U.S. hurricanes.

Remnants of Hurricane Ida later dumped devastating rainfall across parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey on Wednesday, killing at least nine people and causing significant disruptions to transit systems.

RELATED: New York flooding: Videos show cars submerged, water pouring into subway stations

At least two tornadoes were reported in the mid-Atlantic where homes were now rubble in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, just outside of Philadelphia. Police in Connecticut were investigating a report of a person missing due to the flooding in Woodbury.

While White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden "absolutely would not" visit Louisiana if his presence would take away from relief efforts, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards suggested the visit would be crucial for the president to understand the destruction by seeing the widespread damage for himself.

"There’s nothing quite like visiting in person," Edwards told reporters Wednesday following a briefing with local elected officials in Jefferson Parish, which took direct blows from Ida. "When you see it for yourself, it is just so much more compelling."

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual Hurricane Ida briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C, U.S, on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Asked what type of assistance he planned to request from Biden, Edwards said, "Quite frankly, the list is going to be very, very long." But he said a priority would be for a housing program to help people rebuild.

In a statement, the White House said Biden has been getting regular updates on the storm and its aftermath. He has held several conference calls with governors and local officials to discuss preparations and needs after the storm and has received briefings from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

FEMA had sent tons of supplies, including generators, tarps and other materials to the region before the storm, and federal response teams are working on search and rescue.

Authorities blame the hurricane for at least six deaths in the Gulf Coast region.

Advertisement

RELATED: How to help victims of Hurricane Ida