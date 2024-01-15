Expand / Collapse search
Biden to volunteer at Philabundance on MLK Day

Published 
Joe Biden
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - President Joe Biden will spend part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering in Philadelphia.

Biden is expected to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport around noon, then head straight to Philabundance in South Philadelphia.

This will be the third year in a row for the president to work with the charity on MLK Day, which is often celebrated by offering service to the community.

Biden's visit coincides with other MLK Day events around Philadelphia, including an MLK Day Breakfast hosted by Mayor Cherelle Parker that Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to attend.

Observed federally since 1986, the holiday occurs on the third Monday of January, which this year happens to be King’s actual birthday. 

Born in 1929, the slain civil rights leader would have been 95. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the passage of the Civil Rights Act and King’s Nobel Peace Prize.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
 