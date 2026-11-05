Body of 10-year-old Jalayshia Alford found in trunk of vehicle in Lindenwold, 1 in custody: Sources

The Brief The body of 10-year-old Jalayshia "Malayshia" Alford was found in the trunk of a car in an apartment complex in Lindenwold, New Jersey. FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports through sources one person is in custody and being interviewed by homicide detectives. No charges have been announced. Alford was reported missing on Oct. 26 after she didn't attend school the previous Friday.



The body of missing 10-year-old Jalayshia "Malayshia" Alford was found Wednesday night in Lindenwold, New Jersey, bringing a frantic 10-day search to a tragic conclusion, sources tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule.

What we know:

According to law enforcement sources, Alford's body was found in the truck of a vehicle at an apartment complex in Lindenwold on Wednesday night.

FOX 29's Kelly Rule reports one person is in custody and being interviewed by homicide detectives. No arrests or charges have been announced.

The backstory:

Jalayshia "Malayshia" Alford, 10, was last seen on the 500 block of North Simpson Street in West Philadelphia where she lived with her foster mother. Police say Alford went to school on Thursday, October 22 and was seen coming home that day.

She did not attend school the next day, and was reported missing on Monday, October 26. Since then, police and the FBI have scoured parts of the city searching for Alford, and had recently expanded their search to an area of Cobbs Creek near where she lived.

Family and friends joined in the search, posting flyers in Philadelphia and nearby parts of Delaware County.