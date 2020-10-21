Bikes stolen from Camden youth program

Twenty bikes were all stolen from a locked shed at Lifting Up Camden’s Youth also known as LUCY.

The incident more than likely happened Sunday, according to LUCY founder Kristen Prinn Rose.

She thinks two or three bike snatchers unscrewed a handle because it’s reattached wrongly and lifted them over the back fence. In this year of the pandemic, those bikes have been her kids’ tickets to ride.

Police investigators stopped by Tuesday to talk but couldn’t offer more than that the incident remains under investigation.

Rich Tustin of Erlton Bike Shop in Cherry Hill says bikes have been in high demand all summer nothing’s changed.

"That is correct even now we’re getting into the off-season and it’s still hot," he said.

