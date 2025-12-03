Philly's Quinta Brunson launches field trip fund for 117,000 students

article

The Brief Quinta Brunson has launched a field trip fund aimed at covering costs for field trips for more than 117,000 students throughout The School District of Philadelphia. The fund aims to provide these opportunities to students from underserved communities. The public is encouraged to donate to the Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund.



Quinta Brunson, creator of "Abbott Elementary" and West Philadelphia native, has launched a field trip fund aimed at covering costs for field trips for more than 117,000 students throughout The School District of Philadelphia.

The fund aims to provide these opportunities to students from underserved communities. As such, these students will be able to explore the city's museums, national landmarks and more.

Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund

What we know:

Brunson partnered with The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, a philanthropic organization which leverages investments to support local public schools, to make the "Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund."

In a video posted to Instagram, Burnson said she donated $20,000 to get the fund started.

"Field trips were some of the most memorable parts of my own education growing up in Philadelphia," Brunson said in a statement. "They opened my world, sparked my creativity and helped me imagine a future beyond what I saw every day. Going somewhere new shows you that the world is bigger and more exciting than you believe, and it can shape what you come to see as achievable."

"I'm proud to support Philadelphia students with experiences that remind them their dreams are valid, and their futures are bright," she added.

What you can do:

The public is encouraged to donate to the Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund. Contributions will directly support resources for no-cost field trips.

You can click here to donate.