Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell are expecting their first child: 'Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021'

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are going to be parents!

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Steve Irwin took to Instagram early Tuesday to announce her pregnancy.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi captioned a pic of the couple smiling wide while holding an adorable baby zookeeper shirt embroidered with "Australian Zoo" on it.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives," she continued.

Bindi concluded her post by asking fans to share their "best advice" and to send "good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart." She signed off by writing, "Love & light."

This will be the couple's first child together. The announcement comes nearly five months after the pair tied the knot at the Australia Zoo in an impromptu wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now,” Irwin revealed on their big day.

Irwin and Powell announced their engagement in July of 2019 after dating for about six years. The daughter of the late famed animal expert Steve Irwin, who was killed by a stingray while filming off the Great Barrier Reef in 2006 at age 44, previously noted that her brother, Robert, would walk her down the aisle instead.

In addition to caring for their many animals at the Irwin family's zoo in Queensland, the couple has already introduced their social media followers to another member of their little family, their puppy, Piggy, who made an appearance in their wedding photos.

