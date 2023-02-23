Abandoned shipping container blocking drivers from safely pulling out of North Philly parking lot

Check your blind spot!

An abandoned shipping container left near the exit of a North Philadelphia parking lot is making it impossible for drivers to safely pull out into traffic.

Locals say the tan shipping container has straddled the curb outside the parking lot on 7th street between Callowhill and Spring Garden streets for at least six months.

The danger isn't only to those pulling out into traffic, but those who are already on the road. Renee Maffiore, who works in the building across from the container, says it's caused accidents.

"I came in yesterday, and it's all the way up on the curb, into the sign over there, there was a bumper on the ground., clearly like they hit this pretty bad," she said.

Maffiore and others have placed calls with police and city departments like the Philadelphia Parking Authority with no success.

"It's seemingly empty, I don't know if it's abandoned or what's going on, but nobody has come to pick it up, we can't get anybody to come and pick it up," Maffiore said.

In a statement given to FOX 29, the Philadelphia Parking Authority said they have no jurisdiction since it's not a motor vehicle, but they have contacted the container's owner about relocation efforts.

"The PPA has contacted the owner and advised them that the PPA will initiate relocation efforts if the owner does not take immediate action to address this hazard," a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Streets Department said since the container has no permit they'll remove it as soon as next week.

The company whose logo is posted on all four sides of the container - Mobil Mini Storage Solutions - told FOX 29 the container is currently on rent with a customer that they're actively working with to address the situation "safely and quickly."