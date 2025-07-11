Hilltown Township death of woman, 89, being investigated as a homicide

Police in Bucks County say they are investigating the death of an 89-year-old woman as a homicide.

The victim was found dead on Thursday night in Hilltown Township.

What we know:

Hilltown Township Police say the victim was found on Thursday around 7:20 p.m. inside of her home on the 2500 block of Rickert Road.

What they're saying:

Police say that the investigation is active and ongoing, and for that reason, the victim’s name and additional details about the incident are not being released at this time.

However, officials are saying there is no known threat to the public at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone that may have seen or heard suspicious activity in the area Thursday night is asked to contact police at (215) 453-6011.