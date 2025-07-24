Boaters from sailing camp rescued after engine dies in choppy waters in Avalon

Ten boaters from a sailing camp were rescued off the coast of New Jersey after their engine died in choppy waters on Wednesday.

What we know:

Two instructors and eight students from an Avalon sailing camp needed to be saved after their boat engine died on Wednesday.

Avalon Beach Patrol said the boat's driver tried to turn around after determining the waters were too rough.

Rescue crews responded with a lifeboat from Avalon Yacht Club, paddle boards, and a jet-ski.

No injuries were reported.