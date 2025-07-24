Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Lower Bucks County, Cumberland County, Mercer County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Somerset County, Salem County, Camden County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Western Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Hunterdon County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Cape May County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County

Boaters from sailing camp rescued after engine dies in choppy waters in Avalon

By
Published  July 24, 2025 7:01am EDT
Cape May County
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Boaters rescued after engine dies in rough water at Jersey shore

Boaters rescued after engine dies in rough water at Jersey shore

Ten boaters were rescued from a sail boat after the engine died in rough waters Wednesday afternoon in Avalon.

AVALON, N.J. - Ten boaters from a sailing camp were rescued off the coast of New Jersey after their engine died in choppy waters on Wednesday. 

What we know:

Two instructors and eight students from an Avalon sailing camp needed to be saved after their boat engine died on Wednesday. 

Avalon Beach Patrol said the boat's driver tried to turn around after determining the waters were too rough. 

Rescue crews responded with a lifeboat from Avalon Yacht Club, paddle boards, and a jet-ski. 

No injuries were reported.

Cape May CountyNews