Boathouse Row lights return next month. Everything we know about the relighting ceremony:

Let the countdown begin - Boathouse Row's iconic lights will be back on before we know it!

The Philadelphia icon went dark nearly a year ago to undergo a complete renovation.

A new LED light system with 6,000 lights and 16 million color combinations will now illuminate those 12 historic building along the Schuylkill River for years to come!

The $2.1 million glow-up project will be debuted during a relighting ceremony on March 7 at the Fairmount Fish Ladder along Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

The free public event will kick off at 6 p.m. with speaking remarks from the Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks & Recreations, and city officials.

A short light show at 7 p.m. will show off the new dazzling lights and all that they can do!

Attendees can also enjoy food trucks and music until 8 p.m.

The ceremony will be held rain or shine, and can only be accessed through the intersection of Sweetbriar Drive and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.