Bob Casey, Dave McCormick return to campaign trail after spirited debate

On the day after their spirited debate in Philadelphia, Senate candidates Republican Dave McCormick and Democrat Bob Casey returned to the hustings making their case to voters.

McCormick, meeting with Catholics at a Villanova country club, spoke of a troubled nation. He said, "I think we’re in decline. Decline in spirituality. I think we’re in decline economically. I think we’re in decline in terms of our adversaries testing us and the world."

Casey, in front of veterans in a West Philly American Legion Post, talked up his support of Veteran Affairs funding. His voice rising, Casey said, "A lot of people talk a good game. They vote against V.A. funding and run home and say they’re fiscally responsible they voted against a lot of spending that’s a lot of B.S."

Casey, seeking a 4th term in the U.S. Senate, is facing a stiff challenge from the military veteran and former hedge fund CEO McCormick. Recent polling has Casey just a few points ahead as the two squared-off last night in their second and final debate.

McCormick turned to Casey Tuesday night and said, "I’m not going to take any preaching from a guy who spent 30 years in public office and hadn’t gotten much done. Not going to take any preaching from you, Bob Casey, on that."

Casey in response said, McCormick did, "Commendable service to the people of this country but it’s not about his service or what we were doing at that age in our lives, it’s about my work in the U.S. Senate and his as a hedge fund CEO."

In his meeting Wednesday, McCormick spoke of the need for school choice and called the late President Ronald Reagan an "absolute voice of moral clarity." He predicted he’d defeat Casey.

Casey argues he’s worked for all Pennsylvanians while sharply criticizing McCormick for leading a hedge fund investing in Chinese businesses. He told FOX 29 in the summer he’d win his race. The candidates are locked in a tight race being closely watched nationally.