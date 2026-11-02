Pennsylvania House and Senate control up for grabs in suburban races Tuesday

The Brief Both chambers of the Pennsylvania legislature are up for grabs in elections taking place Tuesday in key suburban races, including Bucks County's Sixth Senate District. Democrats aim to defend their narrow 103-100 edge in the state House and flip enough seats to win the Republican-controlled Senate, which would give Gov. Josh Shapiro a legislative trifecta. Turnout could be decisive, with analysts suggesting Democrats appear more energized, but tight races may tip the balance.



Just one day before polls open, control of the Pennsylvania House and Senate hangs in the balance with closely watched races playing out across the state’s suburbs, according to Chris reporting live from Bensalem. Democrats are working to keep a slim majority in the state House while seeking to unseat the Republican hold on the Senate for the first time in more than 30 years.

Statehouse races could alter Harrisburg’s power dynamic

What we know:

Voters will decide on all 203 state House seats, where Democrats currently hold a 103-to-100 majority. Every seat is on the ballot, according to Penn State Harrisburg policy professor Dan Mallinson. In the state Senate, Republicans have held a 27-to-23 edge since 1995, and Democrats would need a net gain of three seats to take control.

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Important suburban battlegrounds include Bucks County’s Sixth Senate District, where incumbent Frank Farry, a Republican, faces Democrat Eileen Hartnett Albillar. The outcome could shape whether Gov. Josh Shapiro has a supportive legislature.

Why you should care:

If Democrats win both chambers and keep the governor’s office, they could form a political trifecta, making it easier for their party to advance its agenda, Mallinson said. He noted, "In states having a trifecta, whether it's Republican or Democrat, makes it a lot easier to pass your agenda as a party." Voters said economic issues should be at the top of the legislative agenda.

Turnout and enthusiasm factor loom large

Big picture view:

The balance could come down to turnout in a year where national attention has been on control of Congress and President Trump’s role, but local legislative results could reshape the direction in Harrisburg. Mallinson said, "State races tend to get a little bit overlooked when you have big national congressional control opportunities like we have in this midterm election." Gov. Shapiro has called the Senate fight a "jump ball."

Mallinson said, "Democrats are really energized by this election and Republican voters are not. So we will see if there is then a turnout gap between those two." Analysts and campaign officials are watching whether an "enthusiasm gap" might give Democrats an edge.

What we don't know:

It remains uncertain whether voter enthusiasm will translate into wins for either party, and several close races could shift the balance of power in both chambers.