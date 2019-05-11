Body found inside plastic storage bin at Frankford home

Police are investigating after a man's body was discovered inside a plastic storage bin at a Frankford home Thursday night.

Family members of the victim have identified him as 70-year-old Robert Derer, who had been missing since Monday.

A flyer put out by the family earlier this week stated he was last seen leaving his home on the 1600 block of Fillmore Street to get pizza.

Police responded to the home on Thursday after receiving concerned calls from the family. Blood was found on the steps of the home, according to police.

The plastic container was turned over to the medical examiner's office. Police believe the remains belong to Derer, per Commissioner Richard Ross, but the body has yet to be positively identified by authorities at this time.

The medical examiner's office has determined that the victim suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries throughout the body.

Police are currently questioning two brothers in their 20's and a woman who lived in the home with the victim. One of the brothers was hospitalized Friday. His condition is unknown at this time.

Derer's family has released the following statement in the wake of his death:

"While the world is watching and learning about Robert Derer in the saddest and most unbelievable situation possible, our family would like to make sure that the world also knows about the man his family and friends knew and loved.

Bob was first and foremost a loving member of our family. He was a wonderful son, brother, godfather, partner, and uncle too many nieces and nephews. Many people considered him a loyal friend and he was the best type of friend that anyone could ask for.

Bob touched many lives and will be missed by many.

In Bob's younger years he was a great educator and after retiring he worked as a paralegal for many years. His biggest accomplishments were his love for life and the world in general. During his travels he experienced beauty that many people will never see.

Bob had the biggest heart, the brightest smile, and a laugh that could open the heavens.

We ask that when you think of our beloved Bob you understand what a wonderful and unique person he was and the mark that will be forever left on this world.

The family asks that after you hear or read this statement that you make a point to do something special or kind in memory of him."

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.