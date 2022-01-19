Body found outside Philadelphia high school not a student, officials say

article

Officials say a body that was found Wednesday morning outside a Philadelphia all-girls high school is not a current student.

Philadelphia High School for Girls Principal Lisa Mesi confirmed Wednesday night that the body of an "unidentified female" was found outside the school building around 6:30 a.m.

Mesi said the school contacted authorities after the gruesome discovery and the body was taken to a local hospital.

"We can assure you that our staff is working diligently to maintain a safe and supportive learning environment for our students while police conduct this investigation," Mesi said in a letter to families.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident, but they have not shared comments as of this writing.

The Philadelphia High School for Girls is offering counseling through the School District of Philadelphia's Office of Prevention and Intervention. More information on service that are available to students can be found here.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter