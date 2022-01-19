Woman bludgeoned to death by man with pipe in Old City, police say

article

A woman was beaten to death by a man armed with a pipe Wednesday afternoon in Old City, according to police.

The deadly beating happened just after 2 p.m. on the 300 block of Chestnut Street, according to authorities.

Investigators said a 31-year-old woman suffered severe head injuries when she was bludgeoned by a man with a pipe.

The victim was rushed to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.

An arrest was made shortly after the beating, but police have not shared any information on the suspect.

