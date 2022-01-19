2 killed in crash involving fire truck in Camden County

article

Authorities say two people have died after a vehicle collided with a fire truck in Camden County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. near Warwick Road and North White Horse Pike.

Authorities say a fire truck from Lawnside was heading southbound on Warwick when it collided with a car that was heading west on White Horse Pike.

The two people in the car were killed in the crash, authorities say. Firefighters that were on the truck were not seriously injured.

The fire truck was responding to a call in Magnolia at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The intersection was closed pending further investigation but was expected to reopen before 2 p.m.

