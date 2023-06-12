Boil water advisory issued for 18,000 households in West Philadelphia

A failed pumping station has prompted Philadelphia water officials to place thousands of homes in one section of the city under a boil water advisory.

Approximately 18,000 customers in upper West Philadelphia have been urged to boil their water before drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing formula.

The advisory began Sunday after a pumping station failed, and is impacting the following areas until further notice:

Wynnefield Heights, Wynnefield, Overbrook Farms, Green Hill Farms, Overbrook, Overbrook Park, Morris Park

Parts of Carrol Park, Haddington, West Parkside and West Fairmount Park

ZIP codes: 19151, and parts of 19131 and 19139

Water pressure has since been restored, but officials say residents should still boil their water.

"A lack of pressure can create a vacuum that could pull disease-causing organisms such as bacteria into water pipes," they said.

To ensure water is safe, affected households should:

Bring water to a rolling boil. Let it boil for one minute. Let the water cool before using.

For more information, or to check a map of the affected areas, visits the Philadelphia Water site.