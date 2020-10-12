Boil water advisory issued in parts of Montgomery County after water main break

article

Pennsylvania American Water has issued a boil water advisory for approximately 33,500 customers in Montgomery County.

Officials say the water company experienced a drop in pressure after a water break Monday morning. They say the lack of pressure creates an increased chance that water may contain disease-causing organisms.

The water main break has been isolated and crews are working to restore pressure to all of their customers.

The advisory applied to customers in Pennsylvania American Water's Norristown system, which includes portions of the following townships and municipalities:

Bridgeport

West Norriton

East Norriton, Plymouth

Lower Providence

Whitpain

Worcester

Whitemarsh

Perkiomen

Residents are asked to bring all water to a rolling boil, letting it boil for one minute and cool before using.

You should use boil or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

For more information, including a map of areas impacted by the advisory, click here.

