Bomb Squad called after device explodes outside West Philadelphia home

article

The Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad was called to West Philadelphia early Sunday morning after a device exploded in the front yard of a home.

Member of the Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad investigates explosion at West Philadelphia home.

Officials say an incendiary device was tossed into a yard at the 200 block of South 62nd Street Sunday, about 3:45 in the morning. The device, later identified as an M80, exploded, causing the windows of the residence to break.

Member of the Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad investigates explosion at West Philadelphia home.

Authorities made the decision to call in the bomb squad.

Member of the Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad investigates explosion at West Philadelphia home.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported as a result of the incidence. An investigation is underway.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!