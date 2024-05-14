Man accused of ramming truck into car that gave his girlfriend a ride: police

article

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after investigators say he rammed into the car of another man who gave his girlfriend a ride early Friday morning.

Dylan Joseph Jones was charged with assault and driving under the influence for an incident that happened on K Street and Cambridge Lane in Warrington Township.

Investigators say the victim reported seeing a woman walking on Bristol Pike around 5 a.m. and offered to give her a ride.

The victim drove the woman to K Street and Cambridge Lane and was met by Jones, who allegedly began screaming at and assaulting the victim.

Jones is accused of using his truck to ram into the victim's vehicle several times and pushing it off a curb.

When the victim exited his vehicle, police say Jones attempted to pin him between his truck and the victim's car.

Jones allegedly gave responding officers a false name and "exhibited signs of intoxication," according to police.

He was arrested and taken to the Bucks County Correctional Facility after he failed to pay 10% of $15,000 bail.