Student shot, killed by 'armed intruder' on Kennesaw State University campus, officials confirm

article

A female student was shot and killed on the campus of Kennesaw State University.

At 4:07 p.m. on Saturday, KSU Emergency Management personnel advised anyone on campus to seek shelter.

By 4:45 p.m., they issued an "all clear," advising people to steer clear of the South Campus Housing area due to police activity. They said the armed intruder was no longer a threat. A spokesperson for the school later told FOX 5 the suspect had been detained.

The female student who was shot has not yet been identified.

The KSU spokesperson told FOX 5 the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is looking into the deadly incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.