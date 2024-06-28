Bomb threats received by 6 South Jersey Walgreens stores part of nationwide scare: police

article

Investigators say six Walgreens pharmacies in South Jersey were targeted in a nationwide bomb threat scare that tormented nearly two dozen stores.

Officers from the Evesham Police Department were called to Walgreens on Route 73 Thursday morning after an employee received a bomb threat over the phone.

Walgreens and neighboring businesses were evacuated, according to police, and the nearby stretch of Route 73 was closed as police and K9s searched the building.

"After a thorough search, it was determined that no explosives were present in the store," Evesham police wrote in a Facebook post.

Investigators later found that the bomb threat was one of six made against South Jersey Walgreens locations, and part of 20 threats received by Walgreens stores across the country.

Authorities are working to identify the person responsible for making the bomb threats.