Boy, 4, honors pandemic heroes by dressing up as Walmart clerk for school's virtual 'Superhero Day'

A 4-year-old boy dressed up as a Walmart employee for ‘Superhero Day' to honor his favorite pandemic heroes.

Jose Llano from Amsterdam, New York loves Walmart so much Jacqueline Torres, his mother, says they’d practically go every day before the coronavirus outbreak.

“Jose understands a little bit of what’s going on.” Torres told FOX 5, “I explain to him about there being a sickness going around [and] that we have to be extra careful and stay inside.”

School has been out for almost two weeks, leaving teachers to get super creative in order to engage students. Earlier this week, Jose’s school district took to Facebook to announce a virtual spirit week with Monday being ‘Superhero Day’ to honor first responders and essential workers.

Torres says she gave her son a rundown on who is considered an essential worker and when she mentioned Walmart employees his eyes lit up.

“He was super excited and wanted to dress up like a Walmart employee,” Torres said.

Come the big day, Jose donned a blue Walmart vest, complete with a little name tag and shopping bag, to honor his heroes working tirelessly through COVID-19.

Torres said she feels that a lot of people don’t fully realize just how much grocery store employees are doing for our communities.

She said, “Beside the double work they have to do to try and fill all those shelves, they leave their homes everyday with the risk of getting sick. So in our home, they are our heroes.”

